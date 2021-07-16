Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.16, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.57, compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

