New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-line, multi-brand toy company that designs, develops, produces and markets toys and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.