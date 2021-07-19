Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

TotalEnergiesSE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Quote

 

TotalEnergies has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

TotalEnergies SE PEG Ratio (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE peg-ratio-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Quote

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote

 

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

VALE S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VALE S.A. (VALE) - free report >>

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy transportation