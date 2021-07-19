Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.72, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49, compared with 61.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

AdvanSix Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

TotalEnergies SE PE Ratio (TTM)

