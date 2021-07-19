In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) - free report >>
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) - free report >>
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.72, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade Company pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49, compared with 61.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus
AdvanSix Inc. price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AdvanSix Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AdvanSix Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.
TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus
TotalEnergies SE price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Quote
TotalEnergies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TotalEnergies SE PE Ratio (TTM)
TotalEnergies SE pe-ratio-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.