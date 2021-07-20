We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.13, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 25.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
