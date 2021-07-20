Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.13, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 25.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

