Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This technology-enabled financial solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Deere has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

