Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive’s shares gained 2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Delta Apparel’s shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands’ shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Published in

auto-tires-trucks retail