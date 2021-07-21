Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This broad energy company which produces and markets energies including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

TotalEnergies has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

