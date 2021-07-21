Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB - Free Report) : This international provider of marine drybulk transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Safe Bulkers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.55, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

