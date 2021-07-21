In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB - Free Report) : This international provider of marine drybulk transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Safe Bulkers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.55, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
