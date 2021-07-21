In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) - free report >>
Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) - free report >>
Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Price and Consensus
BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.36%.
BHP Group Dividend Yield (TTM)
BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote
Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Fanhua Inc. Price and Consensus
Fanhua Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fanhua Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.
Fanhua Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fanhua Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fanhua Inc. Quote
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus
Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.
Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tenaris S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.