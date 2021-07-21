Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

 

BHP Group Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.36%.

 

BHP Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote

 

Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

 

Fanhua Inc. Price and Consensus

Fanhua Inc. Price and Consensus

Fanhua Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fanhua Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.

 

Fanhua Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fanhua Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fanhua Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fanhua Inc. Quote

 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) : This  manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

 

Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) - free report >>

Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) - free report >>

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) - free report >>

Published in

finance