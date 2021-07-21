In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) : This leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Nike’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) : This company that designs and retails athletic clothing for women, men, and female youth has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Lululemon Athletica’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
BHP’s shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
ABB’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
