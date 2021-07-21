Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) : This leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

NIKE, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nike’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

NIKE, Inc. Price

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) : This company that designs and retails athletic clothing for women, men, and female youth has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Price and Consensus

Lululemon Athletica’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Price

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

 

BHP Group Price and Consensus

BHP’s shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

BHP Group Price

ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

ABB Ltd Price

