Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-enabled financial solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 3.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Deere & Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.15, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

