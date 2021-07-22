In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Deere & Company (DE)
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)
Blucora, Inc. (BCOR)
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-enabled financial solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 3.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Deere & Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.15, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.