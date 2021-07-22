In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 52.4% over the last 60 days.
Mueller Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising % over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Lennar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.