Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 52.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Mueller Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mueller Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Mueller Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising % over the last 60 days.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Lennar Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

construction finance transportation