Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.30%.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.95%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.48%.

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 3.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.41%.

 

