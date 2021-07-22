Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company that designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Levi Strauss & Co. Price and Consensus

Levi Strauss’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Levi Strauss & Co. Price

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) : This online pet retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Chewy Inc. Price and Consensus

Chewy’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Chewy Inc. Price

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson’s shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Matson, Inc. Price

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This off-price apparel and home product retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Burlington Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Burlington Stores’ shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Burlington Stores, Inc. Price

