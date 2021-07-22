In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company that designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Levi Strauss’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) : This online pet retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Chewy’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Matson’s shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This off-price apparel and home product retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Burlington Stores’ shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
