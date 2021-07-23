Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This leading organization of advertising agencies and marketing services companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the United Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

 

United Community Banks, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.71%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.

 

United Community Banks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

 

LCNB Corp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

LCNB Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

