Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This leading organization of advertising agencies and marketing services companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.
United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the United Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.71%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.
