Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This company that provides aircraft transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s shares gained 20% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial’s shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Published in

airlines finance retail transportation