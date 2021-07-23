We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This company that provides aircraft transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s shares gained 20% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial’s shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
