Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) : This clinical research organization that provides outsourced development and commercialization services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

ICON has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) : This discount retailer that provides various merchandise products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Dollar General has a PEG ratio of 1.99, compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

