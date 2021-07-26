In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Dollar General Corporation (DG) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Dollar General Corporation (DG) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) : This clinical research organization that provides outsourced development and commercialization services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
ICON PLC Price and Consensus
ICON PLC price-consensus-chart | ICON PLC Quote
ICON has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ICON PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)
ICON PLC peg-ratio-ttm | ICON PLC Quote
Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) : This discount retailer that provides various merchandise products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus
Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote
Dollar General has a PEG ratio of 1.99, compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dollar General Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dollar General Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar General Corporation Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.