New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) : This provider of water management and road infrastructure products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company that provides seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

