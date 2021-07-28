In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11 compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
TotalEnergies has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
