Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11 compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

 

TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

TotalEnergies SE PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

