Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

 

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

 

Crocs’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote

 

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

 

Intuitive Surgical’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

 

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and service provider of a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

The Middleby Corporation Price and Consensus

The Middleby Corporation Price and Consensus

The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote

 

Middleby Corp’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

The Middleby Corporation Price

The Middleby Corporation Price

The Middleby Corporation price | The Middleby Corporation Quote

 

Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaher Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaher Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaher Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaher Corporation Quote

 

Danaher’s shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Danaher Corporation Price

Danaher Corporation Price

Danaher Corporation price | Danaher Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Danaher Corporation (DHR) - free report >>

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - free report >>

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples medical retail