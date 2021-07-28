In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Intuitive Surgical’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and service provider of a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Middleby Corp’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Danaher’s shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
