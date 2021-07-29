Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This leader in innovative workforce solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


