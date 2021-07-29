In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This provider of banking and mortgage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.46%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.64%.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.45%, compared with the industry average of 1.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.83%.
OP Bancorp (OPBK - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.18%.
