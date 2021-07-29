Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This provider of banking and mortgage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.46%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.64%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.45%, compared with the industry average of 1.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.83%.

 

OP Bancorp (OPBK - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.18%.

 

