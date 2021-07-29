Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP - Free Report) : This company that is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Summit Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Summit Midstream Partners, LP Quote

 

Summit Midstream Partners’ shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price

Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price

Summit Midstream Partners, LP price | Summit Midstream Partners, LP Quote

 

TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

TFI International Inc. Price and Consensus

TFI International Inc. Price and Consensus

TFI International Inc. price-consensus-chart | TFI International Inc. Quote

 

TFI International’s shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

TFI International Inc. Price

TFI International Inc. Price

TFI International Inc. price | TFI International Inc. Quote

 

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Sonic Automotive’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

 

CBRE Group’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

CBRE Group, Inc. Price

CBRE Group, Inc. Price

CBRE Group, Inc. price | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) - free report >>

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) - free report >>

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - free report >>

TFI International Inc. (TFII) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy retail transportation