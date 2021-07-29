In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)
Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP - Free Report) : This company that is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Summit Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Summit Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Summit Midstream Partners’ shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price
Summit Midstream Partners, LP price | Summit Midstream Partners, LP Quote
TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
TFI International Inc. Price and Consensus
TFI International Inc. price-consensus-chart | TFI International Inc. Quote
TFI International’s shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TFI International Inc. Price
TFI International Inc. price | TFI International Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CBRE Group, Inc. Price
CBRE Group, Inc. price | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
