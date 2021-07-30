Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that, through its subsidiary, Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This broad energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

 

TotalEnergies has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


