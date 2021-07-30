In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that, through its subsidiary, Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This broad energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus
TotalEnergies SE price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Quote
TotalEnergies has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TotalEnergies SE PEG Ratio (TTM)
TotalEnergies SE peg-ratio-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.