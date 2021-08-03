Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.68, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

