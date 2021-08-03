We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.68, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
