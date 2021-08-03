Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for New York Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.84%.

 

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.98%.

 

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

 

Watsco, Inc. (WSO - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

