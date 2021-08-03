We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
TFI International’s shares gained 21.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Papa John's shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
