Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

TFI International’s shares gained 21.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Encore Wire’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Papa John's shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

