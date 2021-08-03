We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO - Free Report) : This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This designer and constructor of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This provider of reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.