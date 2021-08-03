Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Carters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO - Free Report) : This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This designer and constructor of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This provider of reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


