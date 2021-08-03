We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This food and drug stores operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and seller of fashion-forward branded and private label footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Steven Madden, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote
Steven Madden has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Steven Madden, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Steven Madden, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of welding, cutting, and brazing products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Quote
Lincoln Electric has a PEG ratio of 1.77, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.