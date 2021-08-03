Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This food and drug stores operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and seller of fashion-forward branded and private label footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Steven Madden has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Steven Madden, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of welding, cutting, and brazing products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lincoln Electric has a PEG ratio of 1.77, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

