Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-enabled financial solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company thatis involved in chemical business carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.