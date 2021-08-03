In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) : This experiential net lease real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.04%, compared with the industry average of 3.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.52%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.
