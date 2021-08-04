Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This materials science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of general, acute care hospitals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a manufacturer of ammunition in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV - Free Report) : This provider of death care services and products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


