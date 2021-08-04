We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This materials science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of general, acute care hospitals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a manufacturer of ammunition in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV - Free Report) : This provider of death care services and products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carriage Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.