Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This leading integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.
Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.
