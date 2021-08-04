Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This leading integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.

 

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

 

Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote

 

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

 

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Heritage Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

 

Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

 

