Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This health care services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

 

HCA Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 4.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


