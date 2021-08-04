We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This provider of car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.2% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive’s shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI - Free Report) : This company that offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Power Integrations’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY - Free Report) : This provider of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Teledyne’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.