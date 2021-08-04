Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This provider of car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Avis Budget Group’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive’s shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI - Free Report) : This company that offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Power Integrations’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY - Free Report) : This provider of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Teledyne’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


