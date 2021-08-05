Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail semiconductor transportation