Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.84%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 99.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and marketer of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.
FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) : This operator of retail pawn stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.33%.
