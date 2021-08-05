Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.84%.

 

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 99.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and marketer of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

 

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) : This operator of retail pawn stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

 

FirstCash, Inc. Price and Consensus

FirstCash, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FirstCash, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.33%.

 

FirstCash, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FirstCash, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | FirstCash, Inc. Quote

 

