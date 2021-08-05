In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops and markets universally compatible and low-power semiconductor solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Silicon Motion’s shares gained 30.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest’s shares gained 11.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) : This leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of toys and family products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Mattel’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
