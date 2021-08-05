Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops and markets universally compatible and low-power semiconductor solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Silicon Motion’s shares gained 30.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest’s shares gained 11.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price

Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) : This leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of toys and family products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Mattel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mattel’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Mattel, Inc. Price

