Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.53%.
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 1.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
