Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

 

Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) - free report >>

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary oil-energy