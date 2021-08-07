We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
