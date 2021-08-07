Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company, that enables promotional financing has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

GreenSky, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GreenSky, Inc. Quote

 

GreenSky’s shares gained 36.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price

GreenSky, Inc. Price

GreenSky, Inc. price | GreenSky, Inc. Quote

 

Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Gartner, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gartner, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

 

Gartner’s shares gained 14.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. price | Gartner, Inc. Quote

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

 

Ralph Lauren’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price

Ralph Lauren Corporation price | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

 

nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, installer, and service provider of electrical connection and protection products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.

 

nVent Electric plc Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric plc price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric plc Quote

 

nVent Electric’s shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

nVent Electric plc Price

nVent Electric PLC Price

nVent Electric plc price | nVent Electric plc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>

Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) - free report >>

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance