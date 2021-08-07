In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company, that enables promotional financing has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.4% over the last 60 days.
GreenSky’s shares gained 36.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Gartner’s shares gained 14.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, installer, and service provider of electrical connection and protection products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.
nVent Electric’s shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
