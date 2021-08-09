Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

 

QUALCOMM has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

