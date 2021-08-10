In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>
EPR Properties (EPR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>
EPR Properties (EPR) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) : This experiential net lease real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
EPR Properties Price and Consensus
EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.93%, compared with the industry average of 3.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
EPR Properties Dividend Yield (TTM)
EPR Properties dividend-yield-ttm | EPR Properties Quote
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote
Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
Luther Burbank Corporation Price and Consensus
Luther Burbank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Luther Burbank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.
Luther Burbank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Luther Burbank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Luther Burbank Corporation Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This provider of various specialty insurance and reinsurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.