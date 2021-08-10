Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) : This experiential net lease real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.93%, compared with the industry average of 3.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

 

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

 

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.

 

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This provider of various specialty insurance and reinsurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

