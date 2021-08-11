Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This distributer of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods through food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of nutrition products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This provider of electrical products and other industrial MRO supplies and services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


