Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.
First Financial Corporation (THFF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.43%.
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.
