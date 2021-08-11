Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of branded childrenswear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

