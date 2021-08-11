In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of branded childrenswear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
