In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote
Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 28.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote
MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) : This operator of online commerce platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus
MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote
MercadoLibre’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MercadoLibre, Inc. Price
MercadoLibre, Inc. price | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This designer and developer of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.1% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
InterDigital’s shares gained 4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
InterDigital, Inc. Price
InterDigital, Inc. price | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus
WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
WESCO’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
WESCO International, Inc. Price
WESCO International, Inc. price | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.