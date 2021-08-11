Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 28.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) : This operator of online commerce platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

MercadoLibre’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This designer and developer of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.1% over the last 60 days.

 

InterDigital’s shares gained 4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

WESCO’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

