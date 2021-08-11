We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Quote
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer and seller of comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus
Unifi, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unifi, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.