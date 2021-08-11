Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer and seller of comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


