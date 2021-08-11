We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This company that provides microprocessors, chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 4.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 3.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.